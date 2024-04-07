Allworth Financial LP Acquires 1,085 Shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZ)

Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZ – Free Report) by 1.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 64,919 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,085 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP’s holdings in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF were worth $3,375,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 77.2% in the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 512 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF during the second quarter valued at $28,000. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF during the first quarter valued at $30,000. Legacy Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF during the third quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF during the third quarter valued at $35,000.

Get Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF alerts:

Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF Stock Up 0.8 %

COWZ opened at $57.88 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.19 billion, a PE ratio of 7.11 and a beta of 1.09. The company’s fifty day moving average is $54.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $51.69.

Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF Profile

The Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (COWZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Pacer US Cash Cows 100 index. The fund tracks a free cash flow-weighted index of companies selected from the Russell 1000 Index. COWZ was launched on Dec 16, 2016 and is managed by Pacer.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COWZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.