Allworth Financial LP Boosts Position in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (NYSEARCA:IHI)

Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (NYSEARCA:IHI – Free Report) by 3,172.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 53,770 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 52,127 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP’s holdings in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF were worth $2,902,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in IHI. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 8.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 549,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,515,000 after buying an additional 42,367 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 39.0% during the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 23,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,413,000 after purchasing an additional 6,500 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 15.3% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 81,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,974,000 after purchasing an additional 10,856 shares in the last quarter. Founders Financial Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 1.9% during the first quarter. Founders Financial Securities LLC now owns 26,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,618,000 after purchasing an additional 498 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV boosted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 319.9% during the first quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 15,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $918,000 after purchasing an additional 11,477 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA IHI opened at $57.30 on Friday. iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF has a twelve month low of $43.96 and a twelve month high of $59.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.23 billion, a PE ratio of 33.98 and a beta of 0.85. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $57.25 and its 200 day moving average is $52.64.

The iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (IHI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the DJ US Select \u002F Medical Equipment index, a market-cap-weighted index of manufacturers and distributors of medical devices in the US. IHI was launched on May 1, 2006 and is managed by BlackRock.

