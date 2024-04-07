Allworth Financial LP Boosts Stock Position in Hartford Core Bond ETF (BATS:HCRB)

Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in Hartford Core Bond ETF (BATS:HCRB – Free Report) by 51.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 75,976 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,752 shares during the quarter. Allworth Financial LP owned 1.04% of Hartford Core Bond ETF worth $2,672,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Hartford Core Bond ETF by 14.7% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after buying an additional 328 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in Hartford Core Bond ETF by 43.3% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,000 after buying an additional 1,825 shares during the period. Osaic Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Hartford Core Bond ETF by 72.8% during the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 15,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $522,000 after buying an additional 6,367 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Hartford Core Bond ETF during the second quarter worth $987,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC boosted its stake in Hartford Core Bond ETF by 141.3% during the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 151,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,171,000 after buying an additional 88,988 shares during the period.

Hartford Core Bond ETF Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of HCRB opened at $34.56 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $34.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.21.

Hartford Core Bond ETF Increases Dividend

Hartford Core Bond ETF Profile

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 30th were issued a $0.113 dividend. This is an increase from Hartford Core Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 29th.

The Hartford Core Bond ETF (HCRB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively-managed fund that invests in a broad array of global investment grade debt securities with broad maturities. HCRB was launched on Feb 20, 2020 and is managed by Hartford.

