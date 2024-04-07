Allworth Financial LP Buys 15,898 Shares of PG&E Co. (NYSE:PCG)

Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in PG&E Co. (NYSE:PCG – Free Report) by 6.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 248,232 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,898 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP’s holdings in PG&E were worth $4,476,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of PG&E by 84.9% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 5,589 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $101,000 after acquiring an additional 2,566 shares during the last quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC increased its holdings in PG&E by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC now owns 1,191,795 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $21,488,000 after purchasing an additional 16,301 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System increased its holdings in PG&E by 7.7% during the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 556,985 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $10,042,000 after purchasing an additional 39,721 shares during the period. Ballentine Partners LLC increased its holdings in PG&E by 8.6% during the 4th quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 39,313 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $709,000 after purchasing an additional 3,129 shares during the period. Finally, Hartford Investment Management Co. increased its holdings in PG&E by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 143,981 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,596,000 after purchasing an additional 1,429 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.56% of the company’s stock.

PCG stock opened at $16.81 on Friday. PG&E Co. has a fifty-two week low of $14.71 and a fifty-two week high of $18.32. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $16.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.83. The company has a market capitalization of $43.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.97 and a beta of 1.32.

PG&E ( NYSE:PCG Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The utilities provider reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.01. PG&E had a return on equity of 10.84% and a net margin of 9.24%. The firm had revenue of $7.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.43 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.26 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that PG&E Co. will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be given a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.24%. PG&E’s dividend payout ratio is currently 3.81%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barclays reduced their price target on PG&E from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 22nd. StockNews.com upgraded PG&E from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.50.

PG&E Corporation, through its subsidiary, Pacific Gas and Electric Company, engages in the sale and delivery of electricity and natural gas to customers in northern and central California, the United States. It generates electricity using nuclear, hydroelectric, fossil fuel-fired, fuel cell, and photovoltaic sources.

