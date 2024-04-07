Allworth Financial LP Buys 1,896 Shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Free Report) by 5.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 34,325 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,896 shares during the quarter. Allworth Financial LP’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $2,486,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in MDLZ. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Mondelez International by 116,165.4% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 23,389,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,558,884,000 after purchasing an additional 23,368,990 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Mondelez International during the fourth quarter worth approximately $981,319,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 25.8% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 22,750,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,516,305,000 after acquiring an additional 4,663,166 shares during the last quarter. Holocene Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Mondelez International in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $247,138,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Mondelez International by 759.1% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,035,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $190,556,000 after acquiring an additional 2,682,000 shares during the last quarter. 78.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Mondelez International Stock Performance

MDLZ stock opened at $67.99 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. Mondelez International, Inc. has a twelve month low of $60.75 and a twelve month high of $78.59. The business’s fifty day moving average is $72.30 and its 200-day moving average is $70.66. The company has a market cap of $92.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.56.

Mondelez International Announces Dividend

Mondelez International ( NASDAQ:MDLZ Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $9.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.31 billion. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 15.91% and a net margin of 13.77%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.73 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 3.52 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.425 per share. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.50%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. Mondelez International’s payout ratio is 46.83%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Barclays lifted their price objective on Mondelez International from $79.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Mondelez International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Mondelez International in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $87.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $78.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $81.37.

Mondelez International Company Profile

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits and baked snacks, including cookies, crackers, salted snacks, snack bars, and cakes and pastries; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

