Allworth Financial LP Buys 2,700 Shares of Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX)

Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Free Report) by 10.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,127 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,700 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP’s holdings in Blackstone were worth $3,682,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fulton Bank N.A. boosted its stake in Blackstone by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 10,229 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,339,000 after buying an additional 315 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in Blackstone by 29.1% in the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 14,357 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,880,000 after buying an additional 3,237 shares in the last quarter. Augustine Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Blackstone by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Augustine Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,604 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $734,000 after buying an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Blackstone by 13,816.5% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 3,623,868 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $4,744,370,000 after buying an additional 3,597,828 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avitas Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Blackstone by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC now owns 29,049 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $3,803,000 after buying an additional 1,026 shares in the last quarter. 70.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Blackstone

In related news, major shareholder Bx Buzz Ml-1 Gp Llc sold 2,509,316 shares of the stock in a transaction on Sunday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.10, for a total transaction of $27,853,407.60. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 12,802 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $142,102.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Blackstone news, insider John G. Finley sold 49,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.93, for a total value of $6,268,570.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 393,143 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $50,294,783.99. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Bx Buzz Ml-1 Gp Llc sold 2,509,316 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Sunday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.10, for a total value of $27,853,407.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,802 shares in the company, valued at $142,102.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 2,587,168 shares of company stock valued at $37,816,476 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Blackstone Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:BX opened at $127.58 on Friday. Blackstone Inc. has a 1-year low of $79.92 and a 1-year high of $133.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $126.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $116.74. The company has a market capitalization of $91.17 billion, a PE ratio of 69.72, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.51.

Blackstone (NYSE:BX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The asset manager reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.16. Blackstone had a return on equity of 17.30% and a net margin of 17.34%. The firm had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.48 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.07 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Blackstone Inc. will post 4.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Blackstone Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 12th. Investors of record on Monday, February 5th were given a dividend of $0.94 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 2nd. This is a boost from Blackstone’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.95%. Blackstone’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 205.46%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Blackstone from $95.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $135.00 price objective (down previously from $140.00) on shares of Blackstone in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. TheStreet lowered Blackstone from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. TD Cowen started coverage on Blackstone in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $118.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Blackstone from $120.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $119.25.

Blackstone Company Profile

Blackstone Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

