Allworth Financial LP Buys 3,410 Shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF (NYSEARCA:DSI)

Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF (NYSEARCA:DSI – Free Report) by 15.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 25,597 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,410 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP’s holdings in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF were worth $2,331,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Retirement Income Solutions Inc grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 91.9% during the 1st quarter. Retirement Income Solutions Inc now owns 10,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $895,000 after acquiring an additional 4,950 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 1.7% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 46,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,104,000 after purchasing an additional 764 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 39.2% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 19,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,648,000 after purchasing an additional 5,361 shares in the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 160.0% in the first quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 11,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,028,000 after purchasing an additional 7,304 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 220.3% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 11,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $955,000 after purchasing an additional 7,586 shares during the period.

Get iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF Stock Performance

Shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF stock opened at $99.24 on Friday. iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF has a fifty-two week low of $76.12 and a fifty-two week high of $101.23. The company has a market capitalization of $4.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.24 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a fifty day moving average of $97.61 and a 200 day moving average of $90.13.

iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF Profile

iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social Index Fund (the Fund), formerly iShares FTSE KLD 400 Social Index Fund, seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the MSCI KLD 400 Social Index (the Index). The Index is a free float-adjusted market capitalization index designed to measure the equity performance of the United States companies.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DSI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF (NYSEARCA:DSI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.