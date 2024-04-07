Allworth Financial LP Cuts Stock Holdings in AltShares Merger Arbitrage ETF (NYSEARCA:ARB)

Allworth Financial LP reduced its position in AltShares Merger Arbitrage ETF (NYSEARCA:ARB – Free Report) by 71.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 90,780 shares of the company’s stock after selling 224,874 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP’s holdings in AltShares Merger Arbitrage ETF were worth $2,428,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AltShares Merger Arbitrage ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $8,775,000. New York Life Investment Management LLC lifted its position in AltShares Merger Arbitrage ETF by 105.2% during the third quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 342,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,992,000 after purchasing an additional 175,631 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in AltShares Merger Arbitrage ETF by 0.5% in the second quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 188,739 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,807,000 after purchasing an additional 949 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in AltShares Merger Arbitrage ETF by 4.9% in the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 85,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,215,000 after purchasing an additional 4,004 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in AltShares Merger Arbitrage ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,766,000.

Get AltShares Merger Arbitrage ETF alerts:

AltShares Merger Arbitrage ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of ARB opened at $27.08 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.62. The firm has a market cap of $76.09 million, a PE ratio of 17.48 and a beta of 0.07. AltShares Merger Arbitrage ETF has a 1-year low of $24.64 and a 1-year high of $27.24.

AltShares Merger Arbitrage ETF Profile

The AltShares Merger Arbitrage ETF (ARB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in long\u002Fshort alternatives. The fund tracks a global USD-hedged index that uses a merger arbitrage strategy by providing long exposure to takeover targets and short exposure the acquiring company. ARB was launched on May 7, 2020 and is managed by Altshares.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ARB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AltShares Merger Arbitrage ETF (NYSEARCA:ARB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for AltShares Merger Arbitrage ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AltShares Merger Arbitrage ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.