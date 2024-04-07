Allworth Financial LP Decreases Stock Position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV)

Allworth Financial LP lessened its position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV – Free Report) by 43.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 29,202 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,053 shares during the quarter. Allworth Financial LP’s holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF were worth $3,216,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vicus Capital lifted its position in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 44.3% in the second quarter. Vicus Capital now owns 4,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $474,000 after acquiring an additional 1,447 shares in the last quarter. Americana Partners LLC lifted its position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 217.9% during the third quarter. Americana Partners LLC now owns 354,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,118,000 after buying an additional 243,084 shares in the last quarter. Paulson Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 1.4% during the third quarter. Paulson Wealth Management Inc. now owns 81,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,961,000 after buying an additional 1,089 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Point Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 2.1% during the third quarter. Strategic Point Investment Advisors LLC now owns 170,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,789,000 after buying an additional 3,562 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV purchased a new position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $286,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF stock opened at $110.17 on Friday. iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF has a one year low of $109.85 and a one year high of $110.60. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $110.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $110.28.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 2nd were given a dividend of $0.4819 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 1st. This represents a $5.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.25%.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Short Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. Short Treasury Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of between 1 and 12 months.

