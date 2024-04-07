Allworth Financial LP Grows Holdings in iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:LRGF)

Allworth Financial LP raised its position in iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:LRGF – Free Report) by 24.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 49,370 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,785 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP owned 0.16% of iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF worth $2,384,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tolleson Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF by 28.4% in the second quarter. Tolleson Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,600,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,298,000 after acquiring an additional 353,427 shares in the last quarter. Stokes Family Office LLC grew its stake in iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF by 26.1% in the 4th quarter. Stokes Family Office LLC now owns 1,474,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,511,000 after purchasing an additional 305,252 shares during the period. Plancorp LLC increased its position in shares of iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Plancorp LLC now owns 1,359,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,885,000 after purchasing an additional 46,214 shares during the last quarter. Ullmann Wealth Partners Group LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF by 9.9% during the 4th quarter. Ullmann Wealth Partners Group LLC now owns 1,357,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,545,000 after purchasing an additional 122,692 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF by 13.0% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,066,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,588,000 after purchasing an additional 123,057 shares during the period.

LRGF opened at $53.31 on Friday. iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF has a fifty-two week low of $40.44 and a fifty-two week high of $54.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $51.98 and a 200 day moving average of $47.89. The firm has a market cap of $1.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.32 and a beta of 0.98.

The iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF (LRGF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the STOXX U.S. Equity Factor index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap equities. Stocks are selected and weighted to maximize exposure to five factors: momentum, quality, value, low volatility, and size.

