Allworth Financial LP Grows Stock Position in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY)

Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY – Free Report) by 0.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,684 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 269 shares during the quarter. Allworth Financial LP’s holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF were worth $3,362,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of DVY. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 340.7% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 16,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,054,000 after buying an additional 12,391 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH purchased a new position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,396,000. First Western Trust Bank purchased a new position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,188,000. Prudential Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $177,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.08% of the company’s stock.
iShares Select Dividend ETF Price Performance
Shares of DVY opened at $120.99 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $117.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $113.70. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a 12-month low of $102.66 and a 12-month high of $123.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.61 billion, a PE ratio of 11.69 and a beta of 0.87.
iShares Select Dividend ETF Dividend Announcement
iShares Select Dividend ETF Company Profile
iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than iShares Select Dividend ETF
- Using the MarketBeat Dividend Yield Calculator
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 4/1 – 4/5
- What is MarketRank™? How to Use it
- Beazer Homes USA is an Overlooked Opportunity in Housing
- How is Compound Interest Calculated?
- 5 Stocks in the Current Bull Market with Upside to Come
Receive News & Ratings for iShares Select Dividend ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Select Dividend ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.