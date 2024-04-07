Allworth Financial LP Has $2.21 Million Stock Position in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Allworth Financial LP decreased its holdings in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Free Report) by 8.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,949 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 884 shares during the quarter. Allworth Financial LP’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $2,214,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in LOW. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC boosted its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 33.7% during the third quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 3,345 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $695,000 after buying an additional 843 shares during the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 100.4% during the 3rd quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 31,158 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $6,492,000 after acquiring an additional 15,612 shares during the last quarter. Biondo Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Biondo Investment Advisors LLC now owns 60,958 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $12,669,000 after acquiring an additional 620 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 2.5% in the third quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 6,950 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,444,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the third quarter valued at about $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Lowe’s Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Zelman & Associates reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $265.00 price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. DA Davidson reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $270.00 price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. Fifteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $252.33.

Shares of LOW opened at $239.32 on Friday. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $181.85 and a twelve month high of $262.49. The stock has a market cap of $136.93 billion, a PE ratio of 18.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.13. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $236.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $216.99.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The home improvement retailer reported $1.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by $0.09. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 8.94% and a negative return on equity of 51.42%. The business had revenue of $18.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.47 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.28 EPS. Lowe’s Companies’s revenue was down 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 12.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 24th will be paid a dividend of $1.10 per share. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 23rd. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio is 33.43%.

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It also provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, and electrical.

