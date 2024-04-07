Allworth Financial LP Has $2.40 Million Stock Holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV)

Allworth Financial LP reduced its holdings in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV – Free Report) by 7.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 23,573 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,787 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP’s holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF were worth $2,404,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in HDV. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. boosted its holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 2.8% during the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 14,674 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,569,000 after purchasing an additional 404 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 70.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 21,455 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,293,000 after buying an additional 8,849 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its position in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 3.7% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,847 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $304,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 6.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 600,006 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $64,134,000 after acquiring an additional 36,500 shares during the period. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp raised its stake in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 30.8% during the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 13,631 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,457,000 after acquiring an additional 3,208 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core High Dividend ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:HDV opened at $109.11 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $106.37 and its 200-day moving average is $102.03. iShares Core High Dividend ETF has a 52 week low of $93.46 and a 52 week high of $110.33. The company has a market capitalization of $11.26 billion, a PE ratio of 16.13 and a beta of 0.81.

iShares Core High Dividend ETF Profile

The iShares Core High Dividend ETF (HDV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar Dividend Yield Focus index. The fund tracks a dividend-weighted index of 75 high-yielding US equities, screened for high earnings potential and dividend sustainability. HDV was launched on Mar 29, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

