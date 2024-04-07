Allworth Financial LP Has $2.50 Million Stock Holdings in Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Free Report) by 113.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 205,373 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 109,000 shares during the quarter. Allworth Financial LP’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $2,503,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in Ford Motor in the second quarter valued at $28,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in shares of Ford Motor in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its stake in shares of Ford Motor by 835.9% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 2,059 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 1,839 shares during the period. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Ford Motor during the second quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Milestone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ford Motor in the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Institutional investors own 58.74% of the company’s stock.

Ford Motor Trading Up 0.5 %

NYSE F opened at $13.28 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33. Ford Motor has a 52 week low of $9.63 and a 52 week high of $15.42. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $12.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.74. The company has a market cap of $52.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.63.

Ford Motor Dividend Announcement

Ford Motor ( NYSE:F Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.17. Ford Motor had a net margin of 2.47% and a return on equity of 18.95%. The business had revenue of $43.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.06 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.51 EPS. Ford Motor’s revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Ford Motor will post 1.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a Variable dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 16th were given a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 4.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 15th. Ford Motor’s payout ratio is presently 55.56%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CAO Mark Kosman sold 26,898 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.53, for a total value of $337,031.94. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 7,102 shares in the company, valued at $88,988.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have issued reports on F shares. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $12.00 price target on shares of Ford Motor in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Ford Motor from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Ford Motor from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. UBS Group lowered Ford Motor from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $12.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on Ford Motor from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Ford Motor currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.75.

Ford Motor Company Profile

Ford Motor Company develops, delivers, and services a range of Ford trucks, commercial cars and vans, sport utility vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through Ford Blue, Ford Model e, and Ford Pro; Ford Next; and Ford Credit segments. The company sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

