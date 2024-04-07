Allworth Financial LP Has $3.18 Million Stock Holdings in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Allworth Financial LP lessened its position in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Free Report) by 4.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 20,191 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 953 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $3,175,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pacific Center for Financial Services acquired a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. IMA Wealth Inc. raised its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 100.0% in the second quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 142 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of United Parcel Service in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new position in shares of United Parcel Service in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.26% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on UPS shares. HSBC cut their price target on United Parcel Service from $155.00 to $150.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on United Parcel Service from $185.00 to $175.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Daiwa Capital Markets cut United Parcel Service from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $155.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, December 26th. TD Cowen dropped their price objective on United Parcel Service from $147.00 to $140.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on United Parcel Service from $165.00 to $156.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, United Parcel Service presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $165.87.

United Parcel Service Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of United Parcel Service stock opened at $151.36 on Friday. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 12-month low of $133.68 and a 12-month high of $197.80. The stock has a market cap of $129.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The business’s 50 day moving average is $149.45 and its 200-day moving average is $151.79.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The transportation company reported $2.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.46 by $0.01. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 39.46% and a net margin of 7.37%. The company had revenue of $24.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.40 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.62 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 8.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

United Parcel Service Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 20th were issued a dividend of $1.63 per share. This is a positive change from United Parcel Service’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.62. This represents a $6.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.31%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 16th. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio is 83.70%.

Insider Transactions at United Parcel Service

In related news, Director Eva C. Boratto bought 1,400 shares of United Parcel Service stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 2nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $142.30 per share, with a total value of $199,220.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 1,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately $199,220. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

United Parcel Service Profile

United Parcel Service, Inc, a package delivery company, provides transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, airfreight, customs brokerage, and insurance services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of express letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

