Allworth Financial LP Has $4.28 Million Stock Holdings in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Allworth Financial LP increased its position in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) by 5.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,146 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,287 shares during the quarter. Allworth Financial LP’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $4,276,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC acquired a new position in International Business Machines in the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Live Oak Investment Partners acquired a new position in International Business Machines in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Briaud Financial Planning Inc acquired a new position in International Business Machines in the third quarter valued at about $31,000. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in International Business Machines in the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Stone House Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 971.4% in the third quarter. Stone House Investment Management LLC now owns 225 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.96% of the company’s stock.

International Business Machines Stock Up 0.6 %

IBM stock opened at $189.14 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $188.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $166.29. The company has a market cap of $173.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.26, a P/E/G ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 0.70. International Business Machines Co. has a twelve month low of $120.55 and a twelve month high of $199.18.

International Business Machines Dividend Announcement

International Business Machines ( NYSE:IBM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The technology company reported $3.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.78 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $17.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.29 billion. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 39.55% and a net margin of 12.13%. The business’s revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.60 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that International Business Machines Co. will post 10.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, March 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 9th were paid a $1.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 8th. This represents a $6.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.51%. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio is 81.67%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

IBM has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Bank of America increased their price target on International Business Machines from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 14th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on International Business Machines in a report on Friday, January 5th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $180.00 price target for the company. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on International Business Machines from $155.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on International Business Machines from $144.00 to $183.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on International Business Machines from $179.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $176.85.

International Business Machines Company Profile

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing segments. The Software segment offers a hybrid cloud and AI platforms that allows clients to realize their digital and AI transformations across the applications, data, and environments in which they operate.

