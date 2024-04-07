Allworth Financial LP Increases Position in Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – July (BATS:UJUL)

Allworth Financial LP raised its position in Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – July (BATS:UJUL – Free Report) by 4.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 95,627 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,881 shares during the quarter. Allworth Financial LP owned 1.66% of Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – July worth $2,897,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its position in Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – July by 5.8% in the third quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 9,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,000 after purchasing an additional 518 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its position in Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – July by 11.0% in the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 8,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $232,000 after purchasing an additional 850 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its position in Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – July by 277.5% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 863 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP increased its position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – July by 7.7% during the first quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 19,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $534,000 after acquiring an additional 1,415 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – July by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 29,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $768,000 after acquiring an additional 1,739 shares in the last quarter.

Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – July Stock Performance

Shares of BATS UJUL opened at $31.76 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $182.62 million, a PE ratio of 19.63 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a 50-day moving average of $31.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $30.01.

Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – July Profile

The Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF — July (UJUL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. UJUL was launched on Aug 8, 2018 and is managed by Innovator.

