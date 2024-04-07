Allworth Financial LP Increases Stake in Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:DFNM)

Allworth Financial LP increased its position in Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:DFNM – Free Report) by 704.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 73,062 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 63,980 shares during the quarter. Allworth Financial LP owned about 0.39% of Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF worth $3,544,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DFNM. Compass Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Compass Financial Group Inc. now owns 171,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,966,000 after acquiring an additional 3,643 shares during the last quarter. Apella Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF by 38.9% during the 4th quarter. Apella Capital LLC now owns 259,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,551,000 after acquiring an additional 72,503 shares during the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group boosted its position in shares of Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF by 47.0% during the 2nd quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 15,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $753,000 after acquiring an additional 5,053 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 29,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,362,000 after acquiring an additional 880 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $357,000.

Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of DFNM opened at $47.86 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $48.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $47.71. Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $46.10 and a 12-month high of $48.64.

Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF (DFNM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed ETF that provides exposure to intermediate-term, investment-grade municipal bonds that are exempt from federal income tax. DFNM was launched on Dec 15, 2021 and is managed by Dimensional.

