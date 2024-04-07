Allworth Financial LP Lowers Stock Position in Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT)

Allworth Financial LP lessened its holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT – Free Report) by 0.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,832 shares of the company’s stock after selling 74 shares during the quarter. Allworth Financial LP’s holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF were worth $3,217,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Aspire Private Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. First Manhattan Co. boosted its position in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 97.3% in the 4th quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Health Care ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC NC purchased a new position in Vanguard Health Care ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Retirement Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $50,000.

Vanguard Health Care ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF stock opened at $262.38 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $18.11 billion, a PE ratio of 20.50 and a beta of 0.73. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $265.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $249.64. Vanguard Health Care ETF has a 1 year low of $222.27 and a 1 year high of $271.53.

Vanguard Health Care ETF Profile

Vanguard Health Care ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Health Care 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the health care sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of two main industry groups.

