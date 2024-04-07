Allworth Financial LP Purchases 18,434 Shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Allworth Financial LP increased its position in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 23.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 96,271 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,434 shares during the quarter. Allworth Financial LP’s holdings in Chevron were worth $14,360,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Windsor Advisory Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Chevron by 24.0% in the 3rd quarter. Windsor Advisory Group LLC now owns 3,720 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $627,000 after purchasing an additional 720 shares in the last quarter. Dechtman Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chevron in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $648,000. Renaissance Investment Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Chevron by 12.7% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Investment Group LLC now owns 6,187 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $923,000 after purchasing an additional 697 shares in the last quarter. Altrius Capital Management Inc boosted its stake in shares of Chevron by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Altrius Capital Management Inc now owns 21,333 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,597,000 after purchasing an additional 434 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Camelot Portfolios LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chevron in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $254,000. Institutional investors own 72.42% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CVX shares. Scotiabank downgraded shares of Chevron from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $170.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Chevron from $168.00 to $156.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Chevron in a research report on Monday, April 1st. TD Cowen downgraded shares of Chevron from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $170.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Finally, DZ Bank downgraded shares of Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $160.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Chevron currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $180.63.

Chevron Stock Up 0.6 %

Chevron stock opened at $161.60 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.27. Chevron Co. has a 52-week low of $139.62 and a 52-week high of $172.88. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $153.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $152.34. The firm has a market cap of $300.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.23, a PEG ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.12.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $3.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.19 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $47.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $50.93 billion. Chevron had a net margin of 10.63% and a return on equity of 15.24%. Chevron’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $4.09 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Chevron Co. will post 13.13 EPS for the current year.

Chevron Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 16th were paid a $1.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 15th. This represents a $6.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.03%. This is a positive change from Chevron’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.51. Chevron’s payout ratio is currently 57.39%.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Alana K. Knowles sold 2,800 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.09, for a total value of $448,252.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 276 shares in the company, valued at approximately $44,184.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Chevron

(Free Report)

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification of liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and carbon capture and storage, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

Further Reading

