Allworth Financial LP Purchases 1,940 Shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) by 5.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 35,766 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,940 shares during the quarter. Allworth Financial LP’s holdings in Oracle were worth $3,771,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fulton Bank N.A. boosted its holdings in Oracle by 32.9% in the fourth quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 16,467 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $1,736,000 after acquiring an additional 4,075 shares in the last quarter. Capital Insight Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Oracle by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Capital Insight Partners LLC now owns 38,488 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $4,058,000 after acquiring an additional 598 shares in the last quarter. Reliant Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Oracle by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Reliant Investment Management LLC now owns 34,321 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $3,618,000 after acquiring an additional 656 shares in the last quarter. Financial Security Advisor Inc. boosted its holdings in Oracle by 40.7% in the fourth quarter. Financial Security Advisor Inc. now owns 7,626 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $804,000 after acquiring an additional 2,205 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in Oracle by 27.6% in the fourth quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 7,804 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $823,000 after acquiring an additional 1,687 shares in the last quarter. 42.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have commented on ORCL shares. Wolfe Research dropped their target price on Oracle from $140.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. UBS Group lowered their price target on Oracle from $135.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. Erste Group Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Oracle in a report on Friday, December 22nd. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Oracle from $125.00 to $122.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Finally, KeyCorp initiated coverage on Oracle in a report on Thursday, March 21st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $150.00 price target on the stock. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $130.76.

In other news, CEO Safra Catz sold 790,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.54, for a total value of $99,966,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,118,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $141,546,631.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 42.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of ORCL opened at $124.90 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.34. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $118.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $111.99. The stock has a market cap of $343.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.96, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.01. Oracle Co. has a 52 week low of $93.20 and a 52 week high of $132.77.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 11th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.04. Oracle had a return on equity of 336.11% and a net margin of 20.27%. The firm had revenue of $13.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.29 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.96 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Oracle Co. will post 4.44 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 9th. Oracle’s payout ratio is presently 42.22%.

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

