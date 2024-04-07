Allworth Financial LP Reduces Holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY)

Allworth Financial LP decreased its position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY – Free Report) by 11.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 24,058 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,164 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP’s holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF were worth $3,007,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Barclays PLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Live Oak Investment Partners purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000.

SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Price Performance

SPDR S&P Dividend ETF stock opened at $129.01 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $126.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $121.51. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a 1-year low of $109.87 and a 1-year high of $131.67. The stock has a market cap of $22.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.72 and a beta of 0.86.

About SPDR S&P Dividend ETF

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

