Allworth Financial LP Sells 13,681 Shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB)

Allworth Financial LP lowered its position in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB – Free Report) by 18.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 58,604 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,681 shares during the quarter. Allworth Financial LP owned approximately 0.07% of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF worth $2,787,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 70.8% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,936,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,569,000 after buying an additional 1,631,572 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 192.9% during the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 2,332,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,328,000 after acquiring an additional 1,536,150 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $26,964,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 23.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,870,784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,372,000 after purchasing an additional 549,869 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 27.3% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,871,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,295,000 after purchasing an additional 400,996 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ ISTB opened at $47.17 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $47.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $47.02. iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $45.37 and a 52-week high of $48.32.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd were given a dividend of $0.1504 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 1st. This represents a $1.81 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.83%.

The iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (ISTB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks a broad USD-denominated bond index with 1-5 years remaining in maturities. ISTB was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

