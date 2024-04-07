Allworth Financial LP Sells 16,510 Shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Allworth Financial LP trimmed its holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 14.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 98,897 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 16,510 shares during the quarter. Allworth Financial LP’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $2,847,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Pfizer during the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Briaud Financial Planning Inc purchased a new stake in Pfizer during the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. bought a new position in Pfizer during the 4th quarter worth approximately $50,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Pfizer during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC increased its stake in Pfizer by 52,350.0% in the 3rd quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,049 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,047 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.36% of the company’s stock.

Get Pfizer alerts:

Pfizer Stock Performance

Shares of PFE stock opened at $26.66 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $27.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.13. The stock has a market cap of $150.96 billion, a PE ratio of 74.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Pfizer Inc. has a 12 month low of $25.61 and a 12 month high of $42.10.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Pfizer ( NYSE:PFE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.29. Pfizer had a net margin of 3.62% and a return on equity of 10.88%. The business had revenue of $14.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.37 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.14 earnings per share. Pfizer’s quarterly revenue was down 41.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of Pfizer in a report on Friday, February 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $36.00 target price on the stock. Argus cut shares of Pfizer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Pfizer from $34.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 14th. TD Cowen downgraded Pfizer from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $32.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Pfizer from $42.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Pfizer has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.88.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on PFE

Pfizer Profile

(Free Report)

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, Zavzpret, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Abrysvo, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PFE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Pfizer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pfizer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.