Allworth Financial LP Sells 195 Shares of Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN)

Allworth Financial LP reduced its holdings in shares of Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN – Free Report) by 1.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,469 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 195 shares during the quarter. Allworth Financial LP’s holdings in Nordson were worth $3,030,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Insight Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Nordson by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Capital Insight Partners LLC now owns 15,858 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,189,000 after buying an additional 417 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Nordson by 24,445.4% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 158,809 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $41,951,000 after buying an additional 158,162 shares during the period. Boston Trust Walden Corp raised its stake in shares of Nordson by 28.3% in the fourth quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 272,813 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $72,066,000 after buying an additional 60,209 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Nordson by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 14,103 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,725,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the period. Finally, Ballentine Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nordson in the fourth quarter valued at $222,000. 72.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Srinivas Subramanian sold 2,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.79, for a total transaction of $526,659.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,565 shares in the company, valued at $1,144,856.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, EVP Srinivas Subramanian sold 2,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.79, for a total value of $526,659.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,565 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,144,856.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Stephen Lovass sold 1,213 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.13, for a total value of $303,407.69. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 7,379 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,845,709.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.86% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Nordson Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ NDSN opened at $271.13 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $15.51 billion, a PE ratio of 31.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.00. Nordson Co. has a fifty-two week low of $208.77 and a fifty-two week high of $278.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 2.19. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $264.96 and a 200-day moving average of $246.05.

Nordson (NASDAQ:NDSN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The industrial products company reported $2.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.18. Nordson had a return on equity of 20.59% and a net margin of 18.59%. The business had revenue of $633.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $630.77 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.95 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Nordson Co. will post 10.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Nordson Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 20th were given a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 16th. Nordson’s payout ratio is 31.81%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have issued reports on NDSN. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Nordson from $290.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. DA Davidson boosted their target price on Nordson from $290.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. KeyCorp reiterated a “sector weight” rating on shares of Nordson in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Nordson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $278.00.

Nordson Profile

Nordson Corporation engineers, manufactures, and markets products and systems to dispense, apply, and control adhesives, coatings, polymers, sealants, biomaterials, and other fluids worldwide. It operates through three segments: Industrial Precision Solutions; Medical and Fluid Solutions; and Advanced Technology Solutions.

