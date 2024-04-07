Allworth Financial LP Sells 3,243 Shares of Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:CALF)

Allworth Financial LP lowered its holdings in shares of Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:CALF – Free Report) by 4.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 76,709 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,243 shares during the quarter. Allworth Financial LP owned about 0.11% of Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF worth $3,684,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CALF. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF by 215.4% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 16,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $656,000 after buying an additional 11,182 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its stake in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF by 53.8% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 95,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,846,000 after buying an additional 33,544 shares during the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF by 19.6% in the 1st quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 63,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,546,000 after buying an additional 10,403 shares during the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new position in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $891,000. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. grew its stake in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF by 53.7% in the 1st quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 25,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,016,000 after buying an additional 8,855 shares during the last quarter.

Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF Stock Up 0.5 %

BATS:CALF opened at $48.30 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $47.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $45.17. The firm has a market cap of $3.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.76 and a beta of 1.23.

About Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF

The Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF (CALF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Pacer U.S. Small Cap Cash Cows index. The fund tracks an index of 100 companies out of the S&P Small Cap 600 Index selected and weighted by free cash flow. CALF was launched on Jun 16, 2017 and is managed by Pacer.

