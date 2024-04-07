Allworth Financial LP Sells 41,977 Shares of First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers (NASDAQ:RDVY)

Allworth Financial LP decreased its holdings in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers (NASDAQ:RDVY – Free Report) by 37.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 69,936 shares of the company’s stock after selling 41,977 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP’s holdings in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers were worth $3,614,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 16,132,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $741,285,000 after purchasing an additional 689,605 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers by 8.1% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,995,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $597,147,000 after acquiring an additional 969,819 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers by 5,519.6% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 6,615,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $341,824,000 after acquiring an additional 6,497,795 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers by 10.6% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 5,803,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $299,856,000 after acquiring an additional 557,879 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 4,070,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,008,000 after acquiring an additional 187,162 shares in the last quarter.

First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:RDVY opened at $55.37 on Friday. First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers has a 52-week low of $42.42 and a 52-week high of $56.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.91 and a beta of 1.15. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $53.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $49.88.

First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers Cuts Dividend

First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers Company Profile

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 22nd were given a $0.2238 dividend. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 21st.

The First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (RDVY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ US Rising Dividend Achievers index. The fund tracks an index of 50 large-cap stocks with rising, high-quality dividends. RDVY was launched on Jan 6, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

