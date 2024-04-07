Allworth Financial LP Sells 861 Shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 (NASDAQ:VONE)

Allworth Financial LP trimmed its holdings in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 (NASDAQ:VONE – Free Report) by 4.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 18,320 shares of the company’s stock after selling 861 shares during the quarter. Allworth Financial LP owned about 0.09% of Vanguard Russell 1000 worth $3,974,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 by 0.7% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,185,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $230,813,000 after buying an additional 8,786 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 by 1.5% during the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 769,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,738,000 after buying an additional 11,012 shares in the last quarter. Red Cedar Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 by 5.2% during the third quarter. Red Cedar Investment Management LLC now owns 751,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,307,000 after buying an additional 37,369 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 by 6.2% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 397,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,284,000 after buying an additional 23,276 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 by 11.4% during the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 347,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,534,000 after buying an additional 35,625 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 stock opened at $236.04 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $231.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $214.42. Vanguard Russell 1000 has a 12-month low of $183.23 and a 12-month high of $238.89. The company has a market capitalization of $4.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.30 and a beta of 1.02.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 26th. Investors of record on Friday, March 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.715 per share. This represents a $2.86 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 21st.

The Vanguard Russell 1000 ETF (VONE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 1000 index, a market-cap-weighted index of the 1000 largest US companies. VONE was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

