Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) Stock Holdings Lessened by Allworth Financial LP

Allworth Financial LP cut its stake in shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Free Report) by 2.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 55,289 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,273 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $2,230,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Altria Group by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 44,456,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,857,271,000 after purchasing an additional 840,559 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Altria Group by 1.9% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 35,856,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,596,257,000 after acquiring an additional 671,929 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Altria Group by 5.1% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 24,517,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $990,002,000 after acquiring an additional 1,192,266 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Altria Group by 108,222.5% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 18,590,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $849,763,000 after acquiring an additional 18,573,146 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in Altria Group by 9.8% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 17,105,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $781,883,000 after acquiring an additional 1,531,337 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.41% of the company’s stock.

NYSE MO opened at $41.65 on Friday. Altria Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $39.06 and a 1 year high of $48.04. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $41.48. The company has a market cap of $73.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.11, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.65.

Altria Group ( NYSE:MO Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The company reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $5.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.06 billion. Altria Group had a net margin of 33.21% and a negative return on equity of 244.55%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.18 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Altria Group, Inc. will post 5.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Altria Group announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Thursday, February 1st that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to purchase up to 1.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 25th will be issued a $0.98 dividend. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.41%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 22nd. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 85.78%.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on MO shares. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target on shares of Altria Group in a report on Monday, March 25th. UBS Group restated a “sell” rating and set a $36.10 target price on shares of Altria Group in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com raised Altria Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.82.

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company offers cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; large cigars and pipe tobacco under the Black & Mild brand; moist smokeless tobacco and snus products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands; oral nicotine pouches under the on! brand; and e-vapor products under the NJOY ACE brand.

