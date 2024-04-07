American Century Quality Preferred ETF (BATS:QPFF) Shares Sold by Allworth Financial LP

Allworth Financial LP trimmed its position in American Century Quality Preferred ETF (BATS:QPFF – Free Report) by 2.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 112,474 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,610 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP owned approximately 11.25% of American Century Quality Preferred ETF worth $4,033,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of American Century Quality Preferred ETF by 126.4% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 440 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new position in shares of American Century Quality Preferred ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $65,000. Weaver Consulting Group bought a new position in shares of American Century Quality Preferred ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $237,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new position in shares of American Century Quality Preferred ETF in the third quarter valued at $327,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of American Century Quality Preferred ETF in the first quarter valued at $331,000.

Get American Century Quality Preferred ETF alerts:

American Century Quality Preferred ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

BATS QPFF opened at $36.91 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $36.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $35.64.

American Century Quality Preferred ETF Cuts Dividend

American Century Quality Preferred ETF Company Profile

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.2173 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 1st.

(Free Report)

The American Century Quality Preferred ETF (QPFF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests in preferred securities issued by US and non-US companies of varied maturities. QPFF was launched on Feb 16, 2021 and is managed by American Century Investments.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QPFF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Century Quality Preferred ETF (BATS:QPFF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for American Century Quality Preferred ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Century Quality Preferred ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.