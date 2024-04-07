American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG) Shares Sold by UMB Bank n.a.

UMB Bank n.a. trimmed its position in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG – Free Report) by 7.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,986 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 152 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a.’s holdings in American International Group were worth $135,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new position in shares of American International Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of American International Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. CNB Bank acquired a new stake in American International Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $42,000. SouthState Corp grew its position in American International Group by 41.7% during the 3rd quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 737 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the period. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in American International Group by 41.7% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 788 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares during the period. 90.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on AIG shares. HSBC started coverage on American International Group in a research report on Thursday, December 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $86.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group increased their price target on American International Group from $83.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $87.00 price target on shares of American International Group in a research report on Monday, April 1st. TD Cowen started coverage on American International Group in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $78.00 price target on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on American International Group from $83.00 to $81.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $74.47.

American International Group Trading Up 1.4 %

Shares of American International Group stock opened at $77.71 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.92 billion, a PE ratio of 15.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.03. American International Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $48.95 and a twelve month high of $78.95. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $73.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $67.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

American International Group (NYSE:AIG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The insurance provider reported $1.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $1.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.61 billion. American International Group had a net margin of 7.78% and a return on equity of 10.68%. American International Group’s quarterly revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.36 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that American International Group, Inc. will post 7.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

American International Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 14th were issued a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 13th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.85%. American International Group’s payout ratio is 28.86%.

Insider Buying and Selling at American International Group

In other American International Group news, CEO Peter Zaffino sold 333,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.87, for a total value of $25,264,710.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 505,420 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,346,215.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other American International Group news, Director John C. Inglis acquired 659 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $75.39 per share, for a total transaction of $49,682.01. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 659 shares in the company, valued at $49,682.01. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Peter Zaffino sold 333,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.87, for a total transaction of $25,264,710.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 505,420 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,346,215.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.49% of the stock is owned by insiders.

American International Group Company Profile

American International Group, Inc offers insurance products for commercial, institutional, and individual customers in North America and internationally. It operates through three segments: General Insurance, Life and Retirement, and Other Operations. The General Insurance segment provides commercial and industrial property insurance, including business interruption and package insurance that cover exposure to made and natural disasters; general liability, environmental, commercial automobile liability, workers' compensation, excess casualty, and crisis management insurance products; and professional liability insurance.

