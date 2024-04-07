Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMRX) Stock Position Decreased by Assenagon Asset Management S.A.

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lowered its holdings in Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMRX – Free Report) by 71.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 147,045 shares of the company’s stock after selling 368,188 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in Amneal Pharmaceuticals were worth $893,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at $118,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals by 27.8% during the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 492,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,078,000 after acquiring an additional 107,090 shares in the last quarter. Caxton Associates LP purchased a new stake in shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth $508,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth $160,000. Finally, Tejara Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth $408,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.82% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently issued reports on AMRX. StockNews.com lowered Amneal Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Amneal Pharmaceuticals from $5.50 to $6.25 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 4th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Amneal Pharmaceuticals from $6.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 21st. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on Amneal Pharmaceuticals from $6.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.31.

Amneal Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

NASDAQ AMRX opened at $6.12 on Friday. Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.31 and a fifty-two week high of $6.46. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $5.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 121.31, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The firm has a market cap of $1.88 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.74 and a beta of 1.33.

Amneal Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AMRX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, March 1st. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.07. Amneal Pharmaceuticals had a positive return on equity of 126.04% and a negative net margin of 3.51%. The company had revenue of $616.98 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $630.67 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 0.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Amneal Pharmaceuticals Profile

Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes generics, injectables, biosimilars, and specialty branded pharmaceutical products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Generics, Specialty, and AvKARE. The Generics segment offers immediate and extended release oral solid, powder, liquid, sterile injectable, nasal spray, inhalation and respiratory, biosimilar, ophthalmic, film, transdermal patch, and topical products.

