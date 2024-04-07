Andrew Molson Purchases 80,400 Shares of Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst (TSE:D.UN) Stock

Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst (TSE:D.UN – Get Free Report) Director Andrew Molson acquired 80,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$1.19 per share, with a total value of C$95,676.00.

TSE:D.UN opened at C$19.28 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$13.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$10.79. The company has a market cap of C$314.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.56 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 111.93. Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst has a 52 week low of C$14.50 and a 52 week high of C$30.42.

Several research firms have recently commented on D.UN. Desjardins reduced their price target on shares of Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst from C$10.00 to C$8.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on shares of Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst from C$10.00 to C$7.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 16th. Cormark lifted their target price on shares of Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst from C$13.00 to C$25.00 in a report on Friday, March 8th. Scotiabank dropped their target price on shares of Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst from C$11.00 to C$10.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst from C$10.00 to C$9.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$11.78.

Dream Office REIT is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust. Dream Office REIT owns well-located, high-quality central business district office properties in major urban centres across Canada, with a focus on downtown Toronto.

