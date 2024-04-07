Antero Resources Co. (NYSE:AR) Shares Bought by Raymond James & Associates

Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in shares of Antero Resources Co. (NYSE:AR – Free Report) by 227.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 371,404 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after buying an additional 258,083 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates owned 0.12% of Antero Resources worth $8,423,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AR. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its stake in shares of Antero Resources by 11.6% in the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 14,685 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $373,000 after purchasing an additional 1,525 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of Antero Resources by 1,148.9% in the 2nd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 814,125 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $18,752,000 after purchasing an additional 748,938 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Antero Resources by 666.2% in the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 49,216 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $1,247,000 after purchasing an additional 42,793 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Antero Resources by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 27,520,782 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $698,477,000 after purchasing an additional 113,864 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Antero Resources by 55.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 700,285 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $17,774,000 after purchasing an additional 249,920 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.04% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have weighed in on AR. Truist Financial lowered their target price on Antero Resources from $28.00 to $27.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Raymond James lifted their price target on Antero Resources from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Antero Resources from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. upgraded Antero Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Antero Resources from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.18.

Insider Transactions at Antero Resources

In other news, Director W Howard Keenan, Jr. sold 232,293 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.85, for a total value of $6,004,774.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,000,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $77,550,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director W Howard Keenan, Jr. sold 232,293 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.85, for a total value of $6,004,774.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,000,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $77,550,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director W Howard Keenan, Jr. sold 206,978 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.15, for a total value of $5,412,474.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,793,022 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $99,187,525.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 467,280 shares of company stock valued at $12,153,605 over the last three months. 5.95% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Antero Resources Stock Performance

Shares of AR stock opened at $29.29 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $25.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.90. The stock has a market cap of $8.89 billion, a PE ratio of 38.04 and a beta of 3.30. Antero Resources Co. has a 1 year low of $19.91 and a 1 year high of $30.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.33.

Antero Resources (NYSE:AR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.04. Antero Resources had a return on equity of 2.10% and a net margin of 5.19%. The company had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.17 billion. Sell-side analysts forecast that Antero Resources Co. will post 0.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Antero Resources Company Profile

Antero Resources Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the development, production, exploration, and acquisition of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and oil properties in the United States. It operates in three segments: Exploration and Development; Marketing; and Equity Method Investment in Antero Midstream.

