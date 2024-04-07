Antibe Therapeutics (TSE:ATE) Stock Price Down 15.3%

Antibe Therapeutics Inc. (TSE:ATE – Get Free Report) shares dropped 15.3% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as C$0.25 and last traded at C$0.25. Approximately 106,018 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 21% from the average daily volume of 134,429 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.30.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Separately, Brookline Capital Management lowered Antibe Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 4th.
Antibe Therapeutics Stock Performance
Antibe Therapeutics (TSE:ATE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The company reported C($0.08) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.12) by C$0.04. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Antibe Therapeutics Inc. will post 0.5314286 EPS for the current fiscal year.
About Antibe Therapeutics
Antibe Therapeutics Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in developing novel therapeutics and medical devices in the areas of pain, inflammation and regenerative medicine in Canada, Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company's pipeline includes therapies that seek to overcome the gastrointestinal (GI) ulcers and bleeding associated with nonsteroidal anti-inflammatory drugs (NSAIDs).
