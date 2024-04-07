Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Stock Holdings Lifted by Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC

Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report) by 223.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 272,744 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after buying an additional 188,330 shares during the period. Apple accounts for 5.9% of Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $52,511,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Conservest Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Apple by 0.3% during the third quarter. Conservest Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 16,802 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $2,877,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. High Pines Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Apple by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. High Pines Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,506 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $1,638,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Kraft Davis & Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Apple by 0.9% during the third quarter. Kraft Davis & Associates LLC now owns 6,716 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $1,155,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. MKT Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Apple by 0.5% during the second quarter. MKT Advisors LLC now owns 12,269 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $1,777,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cassia Capital Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Apple by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Cassia Capital Partners LLC now owns 5,209 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $892,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. 60.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Apple alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Loop Capital cut their target price on Apple from $185.00 to $170.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Bank of America raised Apple from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $208.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. Barclays cut their target price on Apple from $160.00 to $158.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $200.00 target price on shares of Apple in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $220.00 target price on shares of Apple in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Apple currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $204.23.

Apple Stock Up 0.5 %

NASDAQ:AAPL opened at $169.58 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.62 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.27. Apple Inc. has a one year low of $159.78 and a one year high of $199.62. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $178.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $182.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.07.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The iPhone maker reported $2.18 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.09 by $0.09. Apple had a return on equity of 156.04% and a net margin of 26.16%. The business had revenue of $119.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $117.99 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.88 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 6.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Apple Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 12th were paid a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 9th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.57%. Apple’s payout ratio is currently 14.95%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Apple

In other Apple news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 54,732 shares of Apple stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.91, for a total value of $9,244,782.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 136,572 shares in the company, valued at $23,068,376.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Apple news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 54,732 shares of Apple stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.91, for a total value of $9,244,782.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 136,572 shares in the company, valued at $23,068,376.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Arthur D. Levinson sold 100,000 shares of Apple stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.94, for a total value of $18,094,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,434,576 shares in the company, valued at approximately $802,392,181.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 253,915 shares of company stock worth $44,202,868 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Apple Profile

(Free Report)

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.