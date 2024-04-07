Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Stock Holdings Lifted by Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC

Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report) by 223.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 272,744 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after buying an additional 188,330 shares during the period. Apple accounts for 5.9% of Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $52,511,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Conservest Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Apple by 0.3% during the third quarter. Conservest Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 16,802 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $2,877,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. High Pines Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Apple by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. High Pines Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,506 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $1,638,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Kraft Davis & Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Apple by 0.9% during the third quarter. Kraft Davis & Associates LLC now owns 6,716 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $1,155,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. MKT Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Apple by 0.5% during the second quarter. MKT Advisors LLC now owns 12,269 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $1,777,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cassia Capital Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Apple by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Cassia Capital Partners LLC now owns 5,209 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $892,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. 60.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Loop Capital cut their target price on Apple from $185.00 to $170.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Bank of America raised Apple from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $208.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. Barclays cut their target price on Apple from $160.00 to $158.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $200.00 target price on shares of Apple in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $220.00 target price on shares of Apple in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Apple currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $204.23.
Apple Stock Up 0.5 %
NASDAQ:AAPL opened at $169.58 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.62 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.27. Apple Inc. has a one year low of $159.78 and a one year high of $199.62. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $178.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $182.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.07.
Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The iPhone maker reported $2.18 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.09 by $0.09. Apple had a return on equity of 156.04% and a net margin of 26.16%. The business had revenue of $119.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $117.99 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.88 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 6.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Apple Announces Dividend
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 12th were paid a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 9th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.57%. Apple’s payout ratio is currently 14.95%.
Insider Buying and Selling at Apple
In other Apple news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 54,732 shares of Apple stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.91, for a total value of $9,244,782.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 136,572 shares in the company, valued at $23,068,376.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Apple news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 54,732 shares of Apple stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.91, for a total value of $9,244,782.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 136,572 shares in the company, valued at $23,068,376.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Arthur D. Levinson sold 100,000 shares of Apple stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.94, for a total value of $18,094,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,434,576 shares in the company, valued at approximately $802,392,181.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 253,915 shares of company stock worth $44,202,868 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.
Apple Profile
Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.
