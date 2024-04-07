Arcadia Biosciences (NASDAQ:RKDA) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by HC Wainwright

Arcadia Biosciences (NASDAQ:RKDA – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by equities researchers at HC Wainwright in a research report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $10.00 price objective on the basic materials company’s stock. HC Wainwright’s target price suggests a potential upside of 365.12% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Arcadia Biosciences in a report on Friday. They issued a “sell” rating for the company.

RKDA opened at $2.15 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $2.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.86. The company has a market cap of $2.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.15 and a beta of 0.60. Arcadia Biosciences has a 1-year low of $2.00 and a 1-year high of $7.81.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in RKDA. State Street Corp grew its position in Arcadia Biosciences by 76.7% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 99,300 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $139,000 after buying an additional 43,100 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC grew its position in Arcadia Biosciences by 215.8% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 36,458 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 24,913 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Arcadia Biosciences by 66.5% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 129,500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $130,000 after buying an additional 51,700 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Arcadia Biosciences during the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP grew its position in Arcadia Biosciences by 85.1% during the fourth quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 282,419 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 129,811 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.73% of the company’s stock.

Arcadia Biosciences, Inc produces and markets plant-based food and beverage products in the United States. The company develops crop improvements primarily in wheat to enhance farm economics by improving the performance of crops in the field, as well as their value as food ingredients. Its food, beverage, and body case products include GoodWheat, Zola coconut water, ProVault topical pain relief, and SoulSpring.

