Arizona State Retirement System Has $9.82 Million Stock Position in Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP)

Arizona State Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP – Free Report) by 14.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 294,833 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 36,560 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper were worth $9,824,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of KDP. OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper during the third quarter worth $25,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in Keurig Dr Pepper by 973.8% in the 3rd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 902 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 818 shares during the last quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Ulland Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper during the 4th quarter valued at about $50,000. 85.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Keurig Dr Pepper alerts:

Keurig Dr Pepper Stock Performance

KDP opened at $30.77 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $30.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.66. Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. has a 12-month low of $27.66 and a 12-month high of $35.99.

Keurig Dr Pepper Announces Dividend

Keurig Dr Pepper ( NASDAQ:KDP Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.01. Keurig Dr Pepper had a return on equity of 9.93% and a net margin of 14.72%. The company had revenue of $3.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.92 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.50 earnings per share. Keurig Dr Pepper’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. will post 1.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 12th. Investors of record on Friday, March 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.215 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $0.86 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.79%. Keurig Dr Pepper’s dividend payout ratio is 55.48%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Keurig Dr Pepper

In related news, major shareholder Holdings B.V. Jab sold 13,043,478 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.90, for a total value of $376,956,514.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 283,443,879 shares in the company, valued at $8,191,528,103.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Robert James Gamgort acquired 171,821 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $29.10 per share, for a total transaction of $4,999,991.10. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 3,179,917 shares in the company, valued at approximately $92,535,584.70. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Holdings B.V. Jab sold 13,043,478 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.90, for a total value of $376,956,514.20. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 283,443,879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,191,528,103.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 100,012,132 shares of company stock valued at $2,890,354,861 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.81% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently commented on KDP shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Keurig Dr Pepper from $37.00 to $34.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 26th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $37.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $42.00 to $41.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Wedbush lowered their target price on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $37.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on Keurig Dr Pepper from $37.00 to $34.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Keurig Dr Pepper presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.27.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Keurig Dr Pepper

Keurig Dr Pepper Company Profile

(Free Report)

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc owns, manufactures, and distributors beverages and single serve brewing systems in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Refreshment Beverages, U.S. Coffee, and International. The U.S. Refreshment Beverages segment manufactures and distributes branded concentrates, syrup, and finished beverages.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KDP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Keurig Dr Pepper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Keurig Dr Pepper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.