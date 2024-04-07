Arkadios Wealth Advisors Acquires 451 Shares of Planet Fitness, Inc. (NYSE:PLNT)

Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Planet Fitness, Inc. (NYSE:PLNT – Free Report) by 5.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,585 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 451 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Planet Fitness were worth $627,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Planet Fitness by 66.8% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 877,723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,166,000 after purchasing an additional 351,401 shares in the last quarter. Oak Thistle LLC acquired a new stake in Planet Fitness in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $389,000. Graham Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Planet Fitness in the third quarter valued at approximately $944,000. Diversified Trust Co boosted its stake in Planet Fitness by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 20,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,479,000 after acquiring an additional 659 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Planet Fitness by 80.4% in the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 12,833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $937,000 after acquiring an additional 5,719 shares in the last quarter. 95.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Planet Fitness alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PLNT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $79.00 target price on shares of Planet Fitness in a research note on Monday, April 1st. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Planet Fitness from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Planet Fitness from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. DA Davidson restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $62.00 target price on shares of Planet Fitness in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Planet Fitness from $75.00 to $72.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Planet Fitness currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.00.

Planet Fitness Price Performance

Shares of Planet Fitness stock opened at $63.14 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $64.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $63.32. Planet Fitness, Inc. has a 1 year low of $44.13 and a 1 year high of $84.48. The stock has a market cap of $5.57 billion, a PE ratio of 38.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.39.

Planet Fitness (NYSE:PLNT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $285.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $282.35 million. Planet Fitness had a net margin of 12.91% and a negative return on equity of 120.89%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.53 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Planet Fitness, Inc. will post 2.48 EPS for the current year.

About Planet Fitness

(Free Report)

Planet Fitness, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates fitness centers under the Planet Fitness brand. The company operates through three segments: Franchise, Corporate-Owned Stores, and Equipment. The company is involved in franchising business in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Panama, Mexico, and Australia.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PLNT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Planet Fitness, Inc. (NYSE:PLNT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Planet Fitness Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Planet Fitness and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.