ARM’s (ARM) “Neutral” Rating Reiterated at Susquehanna

Susquehanna restated their neutral rating on shares of ARM (NASDAQ:ARM – Free Report) in a report released on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $85.00 price objective on the stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on ARM from $65.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on ARM from $70.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. KeyCorp upped their target price on ARM from $75.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Barclays upped their target price on ARM from $65.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, TD Cowen upped their target price on ARM from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, ARM currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of 85.78.

Get ARM alerts:

View Our Latest Report on ARM

ARM Trading Up 2.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ ARM opened at 124.82 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of 120.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of 82.03. ARM has a 12-month low of 46.50 and a 12-month high of 164.00.

ARM (NASDAQ:ARM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported 0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of 0.25 by 0.04. The business had revenue of 824.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of 762.50 million. The company’s revenue was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that ARM will post 0.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of ARM

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jennison Associates LLC raised its stake in ARM by 15.7% during the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 7,346,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $552,065,000 after purchasing an additional 994,551 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group acquired a new position in shares of ARM in the fourth quarter worth $480,194,000. FMR LLC acquired a new position in shares of ARM in the third quarter worth $242,812,000. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in shares of ARM by 56.4% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,468,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $335,802,000 after acquiring an additional 1,611,926 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of ARM in the third quarter worth $143,092,000. 7.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ARM Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Arm Holdings plc architects, develops, and licenses central processing unit products and related technologies for semiconductor companies and original equipment manufacturers rely on to develop products. It offers microprocessors, systems intellectual property (IPs), graphics processing units, physical IP and associated systems IPs, software, tools, and other related services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ARM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ARM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.