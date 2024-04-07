Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW) Shares Sold by Park Place Capital Corp

Park Place Capital Corp trimmed its holdings in Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW – Free Report) by 37.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 667 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 392 shares during the quarter. Park Place Capital Corp’s holdings in Arrow Electronics were worth $82,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Oak Thistle LLC acquired a new stake in Arrow Electronics during the 4th quarter worth about $1,012,000. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd raised its holdings in Arrow Electronics by 172.5% during the 4th quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd now owns 92,990 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $11,368,000 after buying an additional 58,866 shares during the period. South Dakota Investment Council raised its holdings in Arrow Electronics by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. South Dakota Investment Council now owns 74,556 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,337,000 after buying an additional 2,372 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky raised its holdings in Arrow Electronics by 79.5% during the 3rd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 20,443 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,560,000 after buying an additional 9,056 shares during the period. Finally, Greenhaven Associates Inc. raised its holdings in Arrow Electronics by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Greenhaven Associates Inc. now owns 1,826,528 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $223,293,000 after buying an additional 69,400 shares during the period. 99.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have issued reports on ARW shares. Truist Financial cut their price objective on Arrow Electronics from $128.00 to $124.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 9th. StockNews.com downgraded Arrow Electronics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 13th.

Arrow Electronics Price Performance

Shares of ARW opened at $127.44 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.07 and a beta of 1.41. Arrow Electronics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $108.51 and a fifty-two week high of $147.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The business’s 50-day moving average is $118.61 and its 200-day moving average is $119.15.

Arrow Electronics (NYSE:ARW – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The technology company reported $3.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.72 by $0.26. Arrow Electronics had a return on equity of 17.22% and a net margin of 2.73%. The company had revenue of $7.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.84 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $5.69 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Arrow Electronics, Inc. will post 11.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Carine Lamercie Jean-Claude sold 1,495 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.00, for a total value of $180,895.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 15,271 shares in the company, valued at $1,847,791. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Arrow Electronics news, SVP Carine Lamercie Jean-Claude sold 1,495 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.00, for a total transaction of $180,895.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 15,271 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,847,791. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Yun Sung Cho sold 739 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.22, for a total value of $86,625.58. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,389 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $162,818.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 4,134 shares of company stock worth $488,795. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Arrow Electronics Company Profile

Arrow Electronics, Inc provides products, services, and solutions to industrial and commercial users of electronic components and enterprise computing solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Global Components and Global Enterprise Computing Solutions.

Featured Articles

