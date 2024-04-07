Arvest Trust Co. N A Sells 2,653 Shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Arvest Trust Co. N A reduced its holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 9.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,499 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 2,653 shares during the quarter. Arvest Trust Co. N A’s holdings in Chevron were worth $3,654,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Picton Mahoney Asset Management purchased a new position in shares of Chevron in the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Valley Forge Investment Consultants Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in shares of Chevron by 80.0% in the 3rd quarter. Valley Forge Investment Consultants Inc. ADV now owns 180 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Chevron in the 3rd quarter worth about $35,000. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chevron in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chevron in the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. 72.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, VP Alana K. Knowles sold 2,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.09, for a total value of $448,252.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 276 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,184.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CVX opened at $161.60 on Friday. Chevron Co. has a 52-week low of $139.62 and a 52-week high of $172.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $300.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.23, a P/E/G ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.12. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $153.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $152.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.27.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $3.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.19 by $0.26. Chevron had a return on equity of 15.24% and a net margin of 10.63%. The firm had revenue of $47.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $50.93 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $4.09 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 16.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Chevron Co. will post 13.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 16th were given a $1.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 15th. This represents a $6.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.03%. This is a positive change from Chevron’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.51. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.39%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on CVX shares. Mizuho upped their price objective on Chevron from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on Chevron from $168.00 to $156.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday. DZ Bank cut Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $160.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. UBS Group dropped their target price on Chevron from $194.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Finally, TD Cowen cut Chevron from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $170.00 to $150.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Chevron presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $180.63.

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification of liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and carbon capture and storage, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

