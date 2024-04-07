Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Acquires New Stake in V2X, Inc. (NYSE:VVX)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of V2X, Inc. (NYSE:VVX – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 18,011 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $836,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. owned 0.06% of V2X as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC raised its position in V2X by 15.4% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,026,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,329,000 after purchasing an additional 402,753 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in V2X by 0.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,411,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,060,000 after purchasing an additional 4,720 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in V2X by 1.7% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 566,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,283,000 after purchasing an additional 9,308 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in V2X by 0.8% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 449,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,851,000 after purchasing an additional 3,491 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in V2X by 116.6% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 299,316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,834,000 after purchasing an additional 161,120 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.18% of the company’s stock.

V2X stock opened at $45.84 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $41.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $44.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.04. The stock has a market cap of $1.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -61.95 and a beta of 0.79. V2X, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $37.04 and a fifty-two week high of $56.75.

V2X ( NYSE:VVX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 5th. The company reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. V2X had a positive return on equity of 11.95% and a negative net margin of 0.57%. The business’s revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.92 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that V2X, Inc. will post 4.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

VVX has been the topic of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $50.00 price objective on shares of V2X in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $65.00 price target on shares of V2X in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus restated a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 price target (down previously from $59.00) on shares of V2X in a report on Friday, January 5th.

V2X, Inc provides critical mission solutions and support services to defense clients worldwide. It offers a suite of integrated solutions across the operations and logistics, aerospace, training, and technology markets to national security, defense, civilian, and international clients. The company was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Mclean, Virginia.

