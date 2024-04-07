Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Boosts Position in TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its holdings in TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG – Free Report) by 5.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 913 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in TransDigm Group were worth $924,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA acquired a new position in TransDigm Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in TransDigm Group during the third quarter worth $27,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in TransDigm Group during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Optiver Holding B.V. acquired a new stake in TransDigm Group during the third quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in TransDigm Group in the third quarter valued at $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.78% of the company’s stock.

Get TransDigm Group alerts:

TransDigm Group Trading Up 2.6 %

TDG stock opened at $1,235.28 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $68.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.43, a PEG ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.42. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $1,172.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1,020.37. TransDigm Group Incorporated has a 12 month low of $714.98 and a 12 month high of $1,246.22.

Analyst Ratings Changes

TransDigm Group ( NYSE:TDG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The aerospace company reported $7.16 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.41 by $0.75. The firm had revenue of $1.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.68 billion. TransDigm Group had a negative return on equity of 59.61% and a net margin of 20.80%. The firm’s revenue was up 28.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $4.15 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that TransDigm Group Incorporated will post 29.03 earnings per share for the current year.

TDG has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Truist Financial raised their target price on TransDigm Group from $1,158.00 to $1,267.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on TransDigm Group from $1,180.00 to $1,220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Citigroup increased their target price on TransDigm Group from $1,380.00 to $1,395.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Susquehanna boosted their price target on shares of TransDigm Group from $875.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of TransDigm Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 1st. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,137.73.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on TransDigm Group

Insider Activity

In related news, Director W Nicholas Howley sold 38,863 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,015.05, for a total transaction of $39,447,888.15. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 21,548 shares in the company, valued at $21,872,297.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Jorge Valladares sold 578 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,180.00, for a total value of $682,040.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,000 shares in the company, valued at $12,980,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director W Nicholas Howley sold 38,863 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,015.05, for a total value of $39,447,888.15. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 21,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,872,297.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 91,480 shares of company stock valued at $100,102,829. 4.96% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

TransDigm Group Profile

(Free Report)

TransDigm Group Incorporated designs, produces, and supplies aircraft components in the United States and internationally. The Power & Control segment offers mechanical/electro-mechanical actuators and controls, ignition systems and engine technology, specialized pumps and valves, power conditioning devices, specialized AC/DC electric motors and generators, batteries and chargers, databus and power controls, sensor products, switches and relay panels, hoists, winches and lifting devices, and cargo loading and handling systems.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for TransDigm Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TransDigm Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.