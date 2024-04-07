Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Invests $984,000 in 10x Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXG)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of 10x Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXG – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 17,586 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $984,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO bought a new stake in 10x Genomics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of 10x Genomics by 41.7% in the second quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 935 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in 10x Genomics by 17.9% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank purchased a new stake in 10x Genomics during the third quarter valued at $64,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in 10x Genomics by 290.5% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after acquiring an additional 1,217 shares during the period. 84.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get 10x Genomics alerts:

10x Genomics Stock Performance

Shares of 10x Genomics stock opened at $36.25 on Friday. 10x Genomics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $33.79 and a fifty-two week high of $63.57. The company has a market capitalization of $4.32 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.70 and a beta of 1.90. The company has a fifty day moving average of $42.17 and a 200 day moving average of $43.54.

Insider Buying and Selling at 10x Genomics

10x Genomics ( NASDAQ:TXG Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.36) by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $183.98 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $182.73 million. 10x Genomics had a negative return on equity of 28.82% and a negative net margin of 41.17%. The business’s revenue was up 17.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.15) EPS. Analysts forecast that 10x Genomics, Inc. will post -1.47 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Serge Saxonov sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.53, for a total transaction of $49,530.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 855,381 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,367,020.93. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Justin J. Mcanear sold 1,865 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.34, for a total transaction of $86,424.10. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 95,240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,413,421.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Serge Saxonov sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.53, for a total transaction of $49,530.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 855,381 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,367,020.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 16,959 shares of company stock valued at $773,766 in the last three months. 10.65% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have issued reports on TXG. Guggenheim initiated coverage on 10x Genomics in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price target for the company. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of 10x Genomics from $68.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 16th. Bank of America upgraded shares of 10x Genomics from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $36.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of 10x Genomics in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $55.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on 10x Genomics from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, 10x Genomics has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $62.13.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on 10x Genomics

10x Genomics Company Profile

(Free Report)

10x Genomics, Inc, a life science technology company, develops and sells instruments, consumables, and software for analyzing biological systems in the America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, China, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides chromium, chromium connect, and chromium controller instruments, microfluidic chips, slides, reagents, and other consumables products.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for 10x Genomics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 10x Genomics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.