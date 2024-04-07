Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Lowers Position in Fortune Brands Innovations, Inc. (NYSE:FBIN)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lowered its stake in shares of Fortune Brands Innovations, Inc. (NYSE:FBIN – Free Report) by 7.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,718 shares of the company’s stock after selling 874 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in Fortune Brands Innovations were worth $816,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Walleye Trading LLC increased its position in Fortune Brands Innovations by 72.4% during the 3rd quarter. Walleye Trading LLC now owns 30,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,885,000 after purchasing an additional 12,738 shares in the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fortune Brands Innovations in the third quarter worth $596,000. Achmea Investment Management B.V. raised its stake in shares of Fortune Brands Innovations by 148.0% in the 3rd quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 130,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,138,000 after acquiring an additional 78,135 shares during the period. Aviva PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Fortune Brands Innovations by 10.4% during the 3rd quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 193,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,011,000 after acquiring an additional 18,274 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FCF Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Fortune Brands Innovations during the 4th quarter worth $1,090,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.60% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Fortune Brands Innovations

In other news, Director Ronald V. Waters sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.10, for a total transaction of $162,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,435 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $197,478.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Fortune Brands Innovations Price Performance

FBIN stock opened at $81.41 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $80.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $72.50. Fortune Brands Innovations, Inc. has a 52-week low of $54.10 and a 52-week high of $84.92. The company has a market capitalization of $10.23 billion, a PE ratio of 25.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16.

Fortune Brands Innovations (NYSE:FBIN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.14 billion. Fortune Brands Innovations had a net margin of 8.74% and a return on equity of 22.61%. The business’s revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.07 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Fortune Brands Innovations, Inc. will post 4.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have commented on FBIN shares. Barclays raised their price objective on Fortune Brands Innovations from $87.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Fortune Brands Innovations from $68.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Fortune Brands Innovations in a research report on Friday, January 19th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $82.00 target price (up from $76.00) on shares of Fortune Brands Innovations in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $77.63.

About Fortune Brands Innovations

Fortune Brands Innovations, Inc provides home and security products for residential home repair, remodeling, new construction, and security applications in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Water, Outdoors, and Security. The Water segment manufactures or assembles, and sells faucets, accessories, kitchen sinks, and waste disposals under the Moen, ROHL, Riobel, Victoria+Albert, Perrin & Rowe, Aqualisa, Shaws, Emtek, and Schaub brands.

