Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Purchases 4,178 Shares of GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GEHC)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its position in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GEHC – Free Report) by 59.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 11,229 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,178 shares during the quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in GE HealthCare Technologies were worth $868,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Armstrong Henry H Associates Inc. grew its stake in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Armstrong Henry H Associates Inc. now owns 4,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $279,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the period. Chicago Capital LLC lifted its holdings in GE HealthCare Technologies by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Chicago Capital LLC now owns 6,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $414,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Forum Financial Management LP lifted its holdings in GE HealthCare Technologies by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 4,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $339,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Mengis Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in GE HealthCare Technologies by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Mengis Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $302,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Plancorp LLC lifted its holdings in GE HealthCare Technologies by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. Plancorp LLC now owns 3,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $241,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.06% of the company’s stock.

GE HealthCare Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ GEHC opened at $88.47 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $40.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.29, a P/E/G ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. has a 1-year low of $62.35 and a 1-year high of $94.50. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $86.92 and its 200 day moving average is $76.53.

GE HealthCare Technologies Announces Dividend

GE HealthCare Technologies ( NASDAQ:GEHC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $5.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.09 billion. GE HealthCare Technologies had a return on equity of 25.58% and a net margin of 8.02%. GE HealthCare Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.31 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. will post 4.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Investors of record on Friday, April 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 18th. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.14%. GE HealthCare Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is 3.97%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Mizuho increased their price objective on GE HealthCare Technologies from $94.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. HSBC began coverage on GE HealthCare Technologies in a report on Thursday, February 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup raised their price target on GE HealthCare Technologies from $88.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. UBS Group raised GE HealthCare Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $66.00 to $88.00 in a report on Monday, February 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on GE HealthCare Technologies from $74.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, February 12th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $93.92.

GE HealthCare Technologies Company Profile

GE HealthCare Technologies Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of products, services, and complementary digital solutions used in the diagnosis, treatment, and monitoring of patients in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Imaging, Ultrasound, Patient Care Solutions, and Pharmaceutical Diagnostics.

