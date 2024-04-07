Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Sells 46,565 Shares of AMERISAFE, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSF)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. cut its position in shares of AMERISAFE, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSF – Free Report) by 75.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,088 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 46,565 shares during the quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. owned about 0.08% of AMERISAFE worth $706,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in AMERISAFE during the third quarter valued at $32,000. Gladius Capital Management LP purchased a new position in AMERISAFE during the third quarter valued at $34,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in AMERISAFE during the second quarter valued at $35,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new position in AMERISAFE during the third quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new position in AMERISAFE during the fourth quarter valued at $48,000. 97.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMSF opened at $47.57 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $49.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $910.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.73 and a beta of 0.32. AMERISAFE, Inc. has a 12-month low of $45.34 and a 12-month high of $57.06.

AMERISAFE ( NASDAQ:AMSF Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The insurance provider reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.08. AMERISAFE had a return on equity of 17.19% and a net margin of 20.24%. The firm had revenue of $73.88 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $75.15 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that AMERISAFE, Inc. will post 2.47 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 8th were paid a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 7th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.11%. This is a boost from AMERISAFE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. AMERISAFE’s payout ratio is currently 45.82%.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded AMERISAFE from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, March 4th.

AMERISAFE, Inc, an insurance holding company, underwrites workers' compensation insurance in the United States. The company provides benefits to injured employees for temporary or permanent disability, death, and medical and hospital expenses. It sells its products through retail and wholesale brokers and agents; and small and mid-sized employers engaged in hazardous industries, including construction, trucking, logging and lumber, agriculture, manufacturing, telecommunications, and maritime.

