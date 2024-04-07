Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Sells 5,051 Shares of Talos Energy Inc. (NYSE:TALO)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lessened its stake in Talos Energy Inc. (NYSE:TALO – Free Report) by 7.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 65,983 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,051 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. owned about 0.05% of Talos Energy worth $939,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of TALO. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Talos Energy by 63.7% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,509,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $242,857,000 after acquiring an additional 6,816,430 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Talos Energy by 20.3% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,618,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,191,000 after purchasing an additional 1,114,802 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Talos Energy by 43.3% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,580,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,273,000 after purchasing an additional 1,989,850 shares during the last quarter. Sourcerock Group LLC increased its holdings in Talos Energy by 9.7% during the 3rd quarter. Sourcerock Group LLC now owns 6,274,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,160,000 after purchasing an additional 552,423 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Talos Energy by 20.4% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,453,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,096,000 after purchasing an additional 754,860 shares during the last quarter. 89.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Benchmark reduced their target price on Talos Energy from $23.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Talos Energy in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.50 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of Talos Energy from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $17.00 price target (down from $20.00) on shares of Talos Energy in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, TheStreet cut Talos Energy from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.19.

Talos Energy Stock Up 1.5 %

Shares of NYSE:TALO opened at $14.33 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.00. Talos Energy Inc. has a 12-month low of $10.69 and a 12-month high of $17.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.85 and a beta of 2.01.

Talos Energy (NYSE:TALO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by ($0.26). Talos Energy had a net margin of 12.85% and a return on equity of 0.76%. The firm had revenue of $384.96 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $386.90 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Talos Energy Inc. will post -0.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other Talos Energy news, insider Control Empresarial De Capital acquired 19,658,119 shares of Talos Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 17th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $11.70 per share, for a total transaction of $229,999,992.30. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 34,747,781 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $406,549,037.70. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

Talos Energy Company Profile

(Free Report)

Talos Energy Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States and Mexico. It also engages in the development of carbon capture and sequestration. Talos Energy Inc was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

