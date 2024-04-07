Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Sells 838 Shares of California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lessened its position in shares of California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT – Free Report) by 5.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 15,008 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 838 shares during the quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in California Water Service Group were worth $778,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in California Water Service Group by 28.2% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,096,314 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $51,867,000 after buying an additional 240,944 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in California Water Service Group by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,099,486 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $335,877,000 after buying an additional 270,786 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in California Water Service Group by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,024,905 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $48,488,000 after buying an additional 43,285 shares in the last quarter. Mariner LLC grew its holdings in California Water Service Group by 51.7% during the 3rd quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 32,600 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,542,000 after buying an additional 11,107 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its holdings in California Water Service Group by 52.3% during the 2nd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 42,637 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,202,000 after buying an additional 14,646 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.78% of the company’s stock.

Get California Water Service Group alerts:

California Water Service Group Price Performance

CWT opened at $45.76 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $46.27 and a 200 day moving average of $48.51. California Water Service Group has a 52-week low of $44.76 and a 52-week high of $61.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The stock has a market cap of $2.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.42 and a beta of 0.49.

California Water Service Group Increases Dividend

California Water Service Group ( NYSE:CWT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 29th. The utilities provider reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.50 by ($0.98). California Water Service Group had a net margin of 6.53% and a return on equity of 3.75%. The business had revenue of $214.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $269.41 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.35 EPS. California Water Service Group’s revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that California Water Service Group will post 2.25 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 12th were given a dividend of $1.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 9th. This is a positive change from California Water Service Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.79%. California Water Service Group’s payout ratio is 125.84%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have weighed in on CWT shares. TheStreet cut California Water Service Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. UBS Group upgraded California Water Service Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $49.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday. StockNews.com upgraded California Water Service Group to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, March 9th. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on California Water Service Group from $56.00 to $52.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.50.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on California Water Service Group

About California Water Service Group

(Free Report)

California Water Service Group, through its subsidiaries, provides water utility and other related services in California, Washington, New Mexico, Hawaii, and Texas. The company is involved in the production, purchase, storage, treatment, testing, distribution, and sale of water for domestic, industrial, public, and irrigation uses, as well as for fire protection services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for California Water Service Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for California Water Service Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.